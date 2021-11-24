0xcert Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 24th. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $813,122.30 and approximately $97,428.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00044740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00247581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00087795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.