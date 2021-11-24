$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JELD. Wolfe Research downgraded JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $472,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,046 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 77,837 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,328. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.44. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

