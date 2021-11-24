$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to post sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.61.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average is $63.76. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $71.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 87.60%.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

