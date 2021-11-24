$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.47. PepsiCo posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $165.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $166.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.16. The firm has a market cap of $228.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

