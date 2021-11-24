$1.82 EPS Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $7.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $8.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.66. 11,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $119.21 and a 1 year high of $207.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

