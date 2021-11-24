10,499 Shares in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vaxart by 111.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 27.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VXRT opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.21. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

