10,848 Shares in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $697.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

