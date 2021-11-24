10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 351 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $52,081.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,448. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.15 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.20 and a 200 day moving average of $169.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

