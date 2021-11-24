1,115 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Purchased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. American National Bank grew its position in shares of CDW by 610.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 322.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth $44,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Shares of CDW traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,632. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.74. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. CDW’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

