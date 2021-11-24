$120,000.00 in Sales Expected for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will announce $120,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $130,000.00. Celsion reported sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year sales of $500,000.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 3,912.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Celsion by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Celsion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Celsion by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 31,846 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Celsion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 10.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celsion stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447,609. Celsion has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

