1,251 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,594,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $178.27 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.56.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total value of $21,109,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.27, for a total transaction of $4,131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 871,430 shares of company stock worth $156,972,003. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.19.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.