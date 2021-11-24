$128.20 Million in Sales Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to report $128.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.70 million and the highest is $129.22 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $135.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $520.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.00 million to $540.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $509.39 million, with estimates ranging from $504.52 million to $512.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.23 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 206,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,657. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $183,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,784 shares of company stock worth $490,854 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 570,143 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.