1,292 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Bought by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $186.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.