13,092 Shares in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 170,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 104,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

ACCO stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.17. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

