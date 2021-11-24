$146.70 Million in Sales Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to post sales of $146.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.40 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

HRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

HRB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. 9,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,767. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 27.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 138.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 213,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.