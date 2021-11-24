16,168 Shares in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Purchased by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIF. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,859,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,722,000 after acquiring an additional 38,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,604,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,262,000 after purchasing an additional 153,316 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIF stock remained flat at $$13.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,837. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

