1,955 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 853,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,393,902. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

