$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to announce $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.31 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $8.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huntsman.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,189,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 87.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,373 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Huntsman by 90.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth $53,439,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.