$2.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will report $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $10.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $10.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $11.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS.

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,699 shares of company stock worth $17,542,089. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,502,000 after purchasing an additional 60,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC opened at $123.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $129.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

