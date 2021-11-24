$2.62 EPS Expected for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

VRTV opened at $136.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.56. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $158.99. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Veritiv in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 889.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Veritiv by 4,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

