2,100 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $656.69. 27,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.89 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $638.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

