21,673 Shares in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,673 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter worth $446,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter worth $771,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 183.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $586.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.86. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $146.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $690.68 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 22.47%.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

