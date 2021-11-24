2,420 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475,469 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after purchasing an additional 638,383 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $149.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $161.88.
In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,909 shares of company stock worth $51,627,686. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
