2,700 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Matson during the second quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 75.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

MATX stock opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.42. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.53. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Matson news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $636,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $390,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,544 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,076 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

