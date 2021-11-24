2,700 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,217,000 after purchasing an additional 268,612 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 10.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,434,000 after purchasing an additional 213,045 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the second quarter worth about $10,918,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Matson by 768.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 180,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 160,084 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 76.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 86,501 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $412,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $242,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,076 shares of company stock worth $3,827,622. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.42. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.41 and a 52 week high of $94.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

