$28.12 Million in Sales Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will announce sales of $28.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.25 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. Orrstown Financial Services posted sales of $30.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year sales of $114.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.26 million to $114.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $111.72 million, with estimates ranging from $108.54 million to $114.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $186,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. 407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,052. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $281.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

