$29.15 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post $29.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the highest is $32.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $25.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $111.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $129.36 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $232.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. 1,723,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.51. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

