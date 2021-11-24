297 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C J Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,176. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $181.21 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

