2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.92

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 3529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.71.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 133.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 42.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in 2U during the second quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth $66,000.

2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

