$316.41 Million in Sales Expected for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) to post $316.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $312.42 million. Enviva Partners posted sales of $277.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enviva Partners.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%.

EVA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Enviva Partners stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.22. 905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -95.98 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently -460.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 14.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

