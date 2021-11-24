352 Shares in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Purchased by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,146,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDP traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,468. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.57. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $78.43 and a one year high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

