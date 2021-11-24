3,650 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,650 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $249,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total transaction of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,914 shares of company stock worth $5,083,805. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $128.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.74 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

