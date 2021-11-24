$4.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will post $4.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.13 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $15.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $15.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.59.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.29. 184,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,588,381. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

