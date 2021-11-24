4,357 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.69 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $142.86 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $423.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.74 and its 200 day moving average is $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

