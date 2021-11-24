$439.45 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to report sales of $439.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $431.52 million to $447.82 million. FirstCash reported sales of $392.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in FirstCash by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.44. The company had a trading volume of 228,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,235. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average is $82.19. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

