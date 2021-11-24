$444.90 Million in Sales Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to report $444.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $463.90 million and the lowest is $430.00 million. MarineMax reported sales of $411.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

HZO traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $56.74. 1,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,580. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.69. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.