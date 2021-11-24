47,200 Shares in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 47,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 249,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 1,061,692.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 276,040 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Myomo during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Myomo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myomo alerts:

Shares of MYO stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Myomo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 68.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.