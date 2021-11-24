$54.53 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will announce $54.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.01 million and the lowest is $54.22 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $54.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $212.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.09 million to $212.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $221.33 million, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $222.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AINV. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $836.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.95. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 291.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 313,773 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 26.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 238,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,377,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,454,000 after acquiring an additional 109,384 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 26.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 52,221 shares during the period. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

