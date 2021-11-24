5,700 Shares in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Standex International stock opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $73.52 and a twelve month high of $121.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.76.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.89%.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,278 shares of company stock worth $2,574,574 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

