61,418 Shares in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Quantum-Si at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth $14,712,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at $15,325,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at $9,121,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at $114,000.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QSI opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Quantum-Si in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Quantum-Si Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.