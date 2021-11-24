6,300 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,063,000 after purchasing an additional 276,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,094,000 after purchasing an additional 185,421 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $205.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.28 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

