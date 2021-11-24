$65.08 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce $65.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.95 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $38.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $241.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.10 million to $247.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $344.24 million, with estimates ranging from $299.70 million to $383.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

NOVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,531,000 after acquiring an additional 155,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after acquiring an additional 974,595 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,675,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,078,000 after acquiring an additional 82,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $108,703,000.

NYSE NOVA traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,950. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

