6,806 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,806 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in Intel by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 10.4% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,355 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 811,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,306,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.09. The stock has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

