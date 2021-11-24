$696.58 Million in Sales Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will post sales of $696.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $699.10 million and the lowest is $694.70 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $374.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELY. Bank of America began coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,194,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,739,832 shares of company stock valued at $217,768,960. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 400.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 103,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after buying an additional 409,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ELY opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

