$732.61 Million in Sales Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will report sales of $732.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $765.21 million. SkyWest posted sales of $589.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.19. 4,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in SkyWest by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 85.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SkyWest by 6.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.