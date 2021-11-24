$74.97 Million in Sales Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report $74.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.08 million to $78.88 million. Wingstop reported sales of $63.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $285.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.55 million to $289.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $342.33 million, with estimates ranging from $328.30 million to $356.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.22.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,350 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 615,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,032,000 after purchasing an additional 66,110 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $2,070,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period.

NASDAQ WING traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,455. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.21. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 168.59, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

