800 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 46.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $154,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO opened at $398.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $324.34 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.48.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.23.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.