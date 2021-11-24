84,165 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Acquired by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in shares of Vontier by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Vontier by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 258,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 24,278 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Vontier by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Vontier by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 244,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of VNT stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $33.04. 1,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.94. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

