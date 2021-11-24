8,725 Shares in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Bought by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SMH stock opened at $300.47 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $200.77 and a 1-year high of $318.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.