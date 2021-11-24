95,305 Shares in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 95,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,558 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 911,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $928.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

